IIT Goa Invites Applications For 3-Week Research Internship

Image credit: iitgoa.ac.in IIT Goa is offering three-week research internships

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa is offering three-week research internships for students pursuing their masters in Physics. The applications process underway is for online research internships at the School of Physical Sciences, IIT Goa, under the Accelerating Vigyaan Scheme, Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB).

The objective of the online research internship is “To groom students, primarily from Universities, Colleges, Private Academic Institutions and newly established Institutes, in their scientific career pursuits by developing dedicated research skills through research internships in the field of high energy nuclear physics.”

A candidate should have a minimum of 60 per cent marks in BSc Physics and should be currently pursuing MSc Physics to be eligible to apply for this programme.

Selected candidates will get a chance to work on a project -- “Probing the QCD matter produced at RHIC and LHC”.

Candidates who are interested and eligible, can register through a dedicated Google form before September 29, 2021 (6 pm).

Applicants will need to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their supervisor, head of the department, or the head of the institute, highlighting their association with the institute, if selected.

Candidates need to fill in the following details in their application form: