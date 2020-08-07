Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2021 information brochure is available at gate.iitb.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) -- the conducting body of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE 2021 -- has released the date sheet for the entrance examination. According to official information, the application window for GATE 2021 will be open from September 14 to 30, 2020, at gate.iitb.ac.in.

The application forms can be submitted up to October 7, by paying the late fee, the notification said.

Editing facility for the submitted application forms will be available up to November 13. Admit cards will be available at gate.iitb.ac.in from January 8, 2021.

GATE 2021 will be conducted from February 5 to February 14, 2021. There will be two shifts in the exam-- forenoon (9 am to 12 noon) and afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm). The shifts, however, are tentative which means that it may be changed later.

New Subjects In GATE 2021

The 2021 edition of GATE exam will see some changes, including introduction of two new subjects -- Environmental Science and Engineering, or ES, and Humanities and Social Science, or XS.

“I am particularly delighted at the creation of much needed new career opportunities for those in the Humanities and Social Sciences area as this may serve as one single standardized criterion for admission to various masters and doctoral programs in various IITs and other universities in India,” Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director IIT Bombay, said in a statement.

“Should any agency, for example, various PSUs [Public Sector Undertakings] want to hire candidates with Humanities background, this new exam paper in GATE will prove to be a great enabler!” Prof. Chaudhuri added.

GATE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria of GATE 2021 has aso been relaxed. Third-year undergraduate students will also be able to apply for the GATE exam in 2021.

“Eligibility criteria to appear for GATE-2021 is relaxed from the minimum 10+2+4 (ongoing) to minimum 10+2+3 (ongoing), enabling even those in the third year of their undergraduate studies to appear for the examination, thus providing an additional opportunity to candidates to improve their performance to secure better career options,” IIT Bombay said in a statement.