IIT Gandhinagar Will Admit International PG Students In Second Semester

IIT Gandhinagar commenced PG admission process for international students

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has commenced the application process for international students seeking admission to its postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Science, and Humanities and Social Sciences. Candidates can apply on the official website-- iitgn.ac.in/admissions/international_student. The application window will close on December 10.

Second semester of various PG programmes will begin on January 4, 2022. IIT Gandhinagar is inviting applications for the winter session for the first time. Conventionally, international candidates were only allowed to apply in the first semester, starting in July. Institution has decided to provide this additional opportunity to the international candidates in view of the "different graduation deadlines in other parts of the world," said IITGN.

In a communique, IIT Gandhinagar stated: “International students may apply online to degree-granting postgraduate programs across several disciplines through its PG international admissions portal: https://iitgn.ac.in/admissions/international_student/. The Institute offers PhD and MTech degrees in Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Earth System Science, Materials Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering; PhD and MSc degrees in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Cognitive Science; PhD in Humanities and Social Sciences; and MA in Society and Culture. The last date to apply in these programmes is December 10, 2021.”

Sevgi Demiroglu, a resident of Turkey and one of the international alumni of IITGN’s MA programme, says, “IITGN provided me with a safe and friendly environment to pursue my studies, and its interdisciplinary nature has enhanced my skills and knowledge to be much better in my field.”

Kinley Mehra, a PhD student in Cognitive Science from the USA, says, “IITGN has opened my mind to new ways of thinking. It has taught me how to critically analyse ideas I had previously taken for granted.”