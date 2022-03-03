Image credit: File/ IIT Gandhinagar PRO The virtual conference will be held from March 6 to 9

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Gandhinagar) will organise the 27th meeting of National Magnetic Resonance Society (NMRS 2022) along with an international conference on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) from March 6. The virtual conference will be held from March 6 to 9. "The annual symposium has nine plenary talks and 40 invited talks, 6 award lectures, in addition to a number of short talks and students’ oral and poster presentations. The discussions are going to cover all the frontiers of magnetic resonance," IIT Gandhinagar release mentioned.

The virtual conference will together world-renowned scientists from different parts of the globe to discuss their recent findings and deliver lectures in the research areas of Biomolecular NMR, Solid-State NMR, Structural Biology, MRI, and Synthetic Organic Chemistry. "The event will serve as an excellent academic feast for the scientific fraternity, a motivation for budding scientists, and a platform to share the ideas and encourage long-range collaborations," the release read.

The details are available on the official website- sites.google.com/view/nmrsconference.

About NMRS

NMR activity in India has experienced phenomenal growth in both scientific and technological fronts ever since its discovery. Several internationally recognised NMR research groups work on diverse aspects of magnetic resonance. To promote and accelerate the magnetic resonance activities in India, the National Magnetic Resonance Society was incorporated as a registered body in 1996 by a group of practising Indian magnetic resonance spectroscopists, with its registered office at IISc, Bangalore, as per the release.