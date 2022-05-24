  • Home
IIT Gandhinagar To Host Online Camp For School Children On Alternative Passions, Career Choices

The IIT Gandhinagar’s ‘Camp Inspire’ will be held from June 3 to 5, 2022. Interested candidates can register themselves at curiositylab.iitgn.ac.in/camp.

Updated: May 24, 2022 4:13 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar’s Curiosity Lab is hosting an online camp for school students of Classes 8 to 12 besides teachers, parents, and scholars of education to inspire, encourage exploration and build curiosity. The IIT Gandhinagar’s ‘Camp Inspire’ will be held from June 3 to 5, 2022. Interested candidates can register themselves at curiositylab.iitgn.ac.in/camp.

“The sessions aim to introduce students to the stories of people who have taken up new and exciting professions and succeeded. The idea is to enable students to learn that inspiration can strike from anywhere, be it a book, a person or a movement and that such inspiring stories could be found all around. However, one rarely hears from the person who had lived through that story. The people who inspire someone today were also once inspired by others," IIT Gandhinagar said in a statement.

Through Camp Inspire, IIT Gandhinagar brings together some incredible individuals who took unique paths and chose to follow their passions despite many obstacles. Curiosity Lab conducts scientific research to understand how to improve curiosity among students while learning. The Curiosity Camps are a Curiosity lab outreach initiative to increase interest and make learning fun, the institute said.

Prof Jaison A Manjaly, Principal Investigator, Curiosity Lab, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “Curiosity Camps offer an opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to witness stories of inspiring individuals that may encourage them to follow their passions and make a positive change in society.” The Curiosity Camps aim to introduce novel perspectives in learning while building awareness of the multiple career paths that exist and are supported by institutions such as the IITs.”

Most students, parents, and teachers are unaware of the possibilities that lie ahead today for students in Arts and Humanities, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine) fields and entrepreneurship. The Curiosity Lab introduces these possibilities to parents, teachers, and students.

The camp will conclude with a filmmaking workshop and competition. The workshop titled "Stories through visuals: The art of filmmaking" by Keerthi Raj B S will go over storytelling fundamentals and how to use available resources to tell engaging audio-visual stories. Following the workshop, participants will submit their film to Camp Inspire 2022 for a chance to win exciting prizes. Three films from school students are eligible to receive cash awards worth Rs. 10,000.

