IIT Gandhinagar To Host Annual Cultural Fest ‘Blithchron’ From Tomorrow In Hybrid Mode

Image credit: PRO IIT Gandhinagar The online events will take place on the March 19 and the on-campus events on March 20

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Gandhinagar) will conduct the annual cultural festival- 'Blithchron 22' from Saturday, March 19 in hybrid mode. The online events will take place on March 19 and the on-campus events will take place on March 20, IIT Gandhinagar in its release mentioned.

Over 1500 participants have registered for Blithchron’22 this year which will consists of online and offline events. "Reverb - a one of its kind EDM/ Remix making competition; Skirmish - a tournament that tests your Valorant and BGMI (a video game) mastery; Antaragnee - an on-campus Nukkad Natak competition; and Quizzitch- a fandom quiz, are a few of the events being conducted in the fest," IIT-Gandhinagar release mentioned.

The two-day hybrid fest will comprise of various competitions and have special attractions like- EDM and DJ night. "The competitions will motivate new dancers, poets, singers, photographers etc. to do their best and earn rewards. Students from all over India are also going to visit IITGN campus, stay here for a couple of days, and participate in the events," the release mentioned.

Every year, Blithchron introduces a variety of competitions and provides a stage to talented artists from all over the country. The cultural festival is one of the first to take place in offline mode in Gujarat after the Covid-19 pandemic.