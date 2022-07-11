IIT Gandhinagar Student Bags Cargill Global Scholarship For 2021-22

IIT Gandhinagar BTech student Progyan Das

Progyan Das, a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, has been awarded Cargill Global Scholarship for the year 2021-22. Mr Das is a student of BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). As part of the program, Mr Das will receive a significant scholarship award for two years and will get to attend leadership development conferences/seminars, networking events, case study presentations, and one-on-one mentoring programmes organised by Cargill in India and abroad.

Only ten undergraduate students from all over India get a chance to be part of the Cargill Global Scholars Program every year, which is a distinctive, two-year leadership development program that provides financial support and one-on-one mentoring to students for leadership development.

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Progyan Das said, “I feel delighted to be one of the Cargill Global Scholars for this year. Seeing my photograph in the email document next to the photographs of my co-awardees from across the country, who have also done some incredibly amazing things, was an intensely humbling experience. But perhaps the greatest outcome from becoming a Cargill Scholar is their invaluable mentorship programme, and that is something I am greatly looking forward to.”