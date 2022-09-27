IIT Gandhinagar, SERB To Host Conclave On Women In Science And Technology On September 29-30

IIT Gandhinagar to host conclave on women in Science and Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar and the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) will jointly organise a national conclave on ‘Women in Science and Technology: Fostering Innovation’ for women researchers, scientists and engineers on September 29 and 30, 2022. The IIT Gandhinagar conclave on Women in Science and Technology aims to encourage women in science, technology, and engineering fields to translate their innovative ideas into technology, instill the spirit of entrepreneurship in the participants, and facilitate discussions about translational research and its challenges. Professor Sandeep Verma, Secretary, SERB, and Professor Amit Prashant, Officiating Director, IITGN, will inaugurate the conclave on September 29 at 9:30 am.

More than 150 women scientists, researchers, engineers, students, and postdoctoral fellows from industry and academia across the country are going to participate in the conclave, an IIT Gandhinagar statement said. All these participants are recipients of SERB grants and fellowships and work on diverse research projects, it added.

The two-day conclave is lined-up with several exciting technical sessions, including ‘Women in Leadership’; ‘Women in Industry and Technology Innovation’; ‘Challenges for Women in Industrial/Translational Research’; ‘Start-up opportunities for Women Researchers’; Networking Session with researchers; among others, IIT Gandhinagar said.

Moreover, the institute has arranged a day-care facility for taking care of toddlers of participating women scientists and researchers so that they can attend the sessions without worrying about their children.