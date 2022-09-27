  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Gandhinagar, SERB To Host Conclave On Women In Science And Technology On September 29-30

IIT Gandhinagar, SERB To Host Conclave On Women In Science And Technology On September 29-30

The IIT Gandhinagar conclave on Women in Science and Technology aims to encourage women in science, technology, and engineering fields to translate their innovative ideas into technology, instill the spirit of entrepreneurship in the participants.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 6:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Gandhinagar To Host Virtual JEE Open House On September 15
IIT Gandhinagar To Start A Month-Long Programme To Train 100 Economically Weak Students
IIT Gandhinagar Confers Degrees To 397 Graduating Students During 11th Convocation
IIT Gandhinagar To Host 11th Convocation On July 30
IIT Gandhinagar Student Bags Cargill Global Scholarship For 2021-22
IIT Gandhinagar Organises Exposure Camp For Higher Secondary, UG Students From Gujarat’s Rural Tribal District
IIT Gandhinagar, SERB To Host Conclave On Women In Science And Technology On September 29-30
IIT Gandhinagar to host conclave on women in Science and Technology
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar and the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) will jointly organise a national conclave on ‘Women in Science and Technology: Fostering Innovation’ for women researchers, scientists and engineers on September 29 and 30, 2022. The IIT Gandhinagar conclave on Women in Science and Technology aims to encourage women in science, technology, and engineering fields to translate their innovative ideas into technology, instill the spirit of entrepreneurship in the participants, and facilitate discussions about translational research and its challenges. Professor Sandeep Verma, Secretary, SERB, and Professor Amit Prashant, Officiating Director, IITGN, will inaugurate the conclave on September 29 at 9:30 am.

More than 150 women scientists, researchers, engineers, students, and postdoctoral fellows from industry and academia across the country are going to participate in the conclave, an IIT Gandhinagar statement said. All these participants are recipients of SERB grants and fellowships and work on diverse research projects, it added.

The two-day conclave is lined-up with several exciting technical sessions, including ‘Women in Leadership’; ‘Women in Industry and Technology Innovation’; ‘Challenges for Women in Industrial/Translational Research’; ‘Start-up opportunities for Women Researchers’; Networking Session with researchers; among others, IIT Gandhinagar said.

Moreover, the institute has arranged a day-care facility for taking care of toddlers of participating women scientists and researchers so that they can attend the sessions without worrying about their children.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registrations To Start On October 1; Check Schedule Here
TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registrations To Start On October 1; Check Schedule Here
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging Centre's 10 Per Cent EWS Quota
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging Centre's 10 Per Cent EWS Quota
JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University To Start UG Admission Through CUET Soon; Details Here
JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University To Start UG Admission Through CUET Soon; Details Here
Postgraduate Admissions 2022: List of Universities Accepting CUET PG Score; Official Websites
Postgraduate Admissions 2022: List of Universities Accepting CUET PG Score; Official Websites
Central University Of Karnataka UG Admission 2022: CUET UG, JEE Main Aspirants Can Apply Till September 30
Central University Of Karnataka UG Admission 2022: CUET UG, JEE Main Aspirants Can Apply Till September 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................