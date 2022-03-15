IIT Gandhinagar Research Park’s Robotic Toy Start-Up Gets Selected For Stanford Seed Programme

IIT Gandhinagar start-up gets selected for Stanford Seed Programme

A consumer electronics and robotics company from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, with its research centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) IIT Gandhinagar Research Park has been selected for the Stanford Seed programme for the current year. The name of the consumer electronics and robotics company is Havi.

A statement issued in this regard said: “Only about 90 start-ups from across the globe get an opportunity to be part of this programme by Stanford Graduate School of Business (Stanford GSB) every year, and Havi is one of the few companies selected from India and the only company shortlisted from Gujarat.”

Havi, the statement added, is involved in making robotic toys and thrives on the purpose of inspiring people to learn, create and perform, at all ages of their lives.

“It designs helpful, sustainable, and fun technology products for the masses that help learn and create robotics, IoT, electronics, and other STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths) projects,” the statement added. It has also built a free code-learning platform, Havi code, which facilitates learning coding and many other skills.

The Havi founders and management team will get support in terms of one-on-one mentorship, strengthening strategic skills, building partnerships, and gaining valuable local and global connections as a part of the Stanford Seed programme, which is led by the world-renowned faculty of Stanford GSB.

This will be a five months programme which seeks to help the selected start-ups turn into potentially scalable businesses and positively impact their communities.

Sharing his thoughts on being selected for the prestigious programmes, Mr Prashant Mamtora, Founder and CEO of Havi, said: “Our entire team and I are extremely delighted with this achievement. For us, it is the variation of our purpose - “Inspire to learn, create and perform, to everyone, at all ages”. The programme will help us in connecting with and learning from one of the most mature start-up ecosystems of the world.”