IIT Gandhinagar Receives Over Rs 100 Crore In Philanthropic Fund Receipts Since Its Inception

IIT Gandhinagar has crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore in philanthropic fund receipts since its inception

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore in philanthropic fund receipts since its inception. As per the IIT Gandhinagar release, most of its contributors are non-IITGN alumni donors, predominantly of Gujarati origin, based in India or abroad. These contributions support financial aid to students, scholarships for academic excellence, research support, faculty and programme-specific Chairs, and community welfare initiatives among others.

Started with a modest donation in 2008, the 14-year-old youth organization has been consistently raising over Rs 10 crore annually for the past five years. Apart from non-alumni donors, IITGN alumni have also shown a strong commitment to giving back to their alma mater. Although in the early phases of their professional career, more than 50 per cent of them contribute to the Institute’s annual giving, which is among the highest proportion in the world, and several have established endowed scholarships to support current students.

Professor Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, said: “IITGN is a trailblazer that has opened many new horizons for its contemporaries. Crossing Rs 100 crore in philanthropic receipts, principally from non-alumni well-wishers, is a tribute to not just its ideas and vision, but also to their transformation into actions and results."

"We thank our donors for their trust and their support for excellence in various areas, and commit ourselves to embracing new challenges and championing innovative ideas for the advancement of science and technology for societal good,” he added.

Lauding the extraordinary achievement, Mr Ruyintan Mehta, President of the IITGN Foundation in the US and an ardent, long-term well-wisher of the institute, said: “For a young IIT, raising 100 crore rupees in such a short period of its existence is a huge achievement. It speaks volumes about the unique culture, academic rigour and wonderful infrastructure at IIT Gandhinagar. I am proud to serve as President of IIT Gandhinagar Foundation in the US.”