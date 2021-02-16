IIT Gandhinagar Professor Wins Har Govind Khorana-Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award

  • Home
Professor Himanshu Shekhar of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has been conferred with Har Govind Khorana-Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 16, 2021 6:56 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Professor Himanshu Shekhar of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has been conferred with Har Govind Khorana-Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award. The Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award (IYBA) is awarded by the Department of Biotechnology to identify and nurture outstanding young scientists with innovative ideas and seeking to pursue research in areas of biotechnology. Mr Shekhar is an Assistant Professor of the Electrical Engineering department at IIT Gandhinagar.

The award, as per DBT website on IYBA, carries a fellowship amount of Rs 1 lakh per annum for candidates who are in permanent faculty position and Rs 75,000 per month for those candidates who are not in regular employment along with a substantial project grant to pursue their innovative ideas at the beginning of their career.

Wishing good luck for future endeavours, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said: “My best wishes to Prof Himanshu Shekhar, Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering for being awarded the Har Govind Khorana-Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award. Good luck for future endeavours. May you continue to make the country proud!”

