IIT-Gandhinagar Professor Amit Prashant Receives Gopal Ranjan Technology Award 2021

Prof Amit Prashant has received the award for his significant research contributions in the field of civil engineering, ranging from fundamental soil mechanics to applied work on various geotechnical structures. At present, he is the officiating director of the institute

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Gandhinagar) Professor Amit Prashant has received the prestigious Gopal Ranjan Technology Award 2021. The professor was recently appointed as the new officiating director of the institute.

Prof Amit Prashant has received the award for his significant research contributions in the field of civil engineering, ranging from fundamental soil mechanics to applied work on various geotechnical structures. "His research focuses on constitutive modelling for granular materials, numerical modelling of geotechnical structures, earthquake geotechnical engineering, and applications of geosynthetics," the institute release mentioned.

Sharing his thoughts, Prof Amit Prashant said, “It is an honour to be selected for this award from my alma mater. I am humbled and grateful to the award committee for recognising my work with this award. I also take this opportunity to thank my colleagues, mentors, students, collaborators, and family because all the work that I have done till now would not have been possible without their consistent support and encouragement. I look forward to contributing in more ways in the infrastructure and educational development of the country."

The professor holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) and a PhD in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, USA.

The Gopal Ranjan Technology Award is presented by IIT Roorkee every year to an Indian national or an alumni of IIT Roorkee for creative work in the fields of Soil Characteristics/ Foundation Engineering/ Ground Improvement / Soil Structure Interaction/ Engineering Geology/ Underground Structures/ Rock Mechanics/ Subsurface including marine structure in India.

