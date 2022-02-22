IIT Gandhinagar Organises Science Awareness Programme For School Students

Image credit: IIT Gandhinagar Around 200 students with their teachers visited IITGN on the first day

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) today commended a week-long science awareness programme on its campus for school students of classes 11t and 12. More than 800 school students and teachers from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will participate in different activities that will go on till February 25.

The event is part of the Government of India’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of independence. The programme is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

“The Institute has arranged several interesting and hands-on activities for visiting school students with an aim to popularise STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning and inspire them to pursue careers in various fields of STEM,” IIT Gandhinagar said.

Around 200 students with their teachers visited IITGN on the first day. Aastha Rawat, a Class 12 Science student from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Gandhinagar, said, “I really enjoyed this visit to IITGN and various labs. We could see so many scientific demonstrations in-person and learnt a lot.”

Anand and Himanshu, two classmates of Class 11 Science, from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ahmedabad Cantonment, said, “It felt fantastic to visit new labs here and get to see theories from textbooks translating into actual scientific experiments. We enjoyed attempting the wire loop game.”

Uzma Khan, a Chemistry teacher from KV 1, Gandhinagar, said, “This programme and each and every experiment being demonstrated here is truly stimulating. It is important for students to see that Science can be so interesting and exciting when learnt outside textbooks. It can ignite students’ curiosity and motivate them to explore more.”