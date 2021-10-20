IIT Gandhinagar To Organise JEE Open House On October 23

Image credit: IIT Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar to host JEE open house on October 23

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar will conduct a live open house event for JEE (Advanced) qualified students and their parents on October 23 at 6 pm. The virtual interactive programme will aim at guiding potential BTech students about different engineering courses offered by the IITs, career opportunities, and will help students in better understanding of the IIT system which will lead them in making informed choices, the institute said.

The institute said it will provide scholarships equivalent to the entire tuition fee for all four years of their undergraduate program to students who have secured AIR 1,000 or better rank in JEE Advanced 2021.

Students who want to participate in the open house event can visit iitgn.ac.in/openhouse. The event is free of cost. IIT Gandhinagar's initiative will help students with their doubts and queries related to undergraduate education, an official statement said.

Students who are going to pursue undergraduate engineering courses can attend this event to get an insight about IITGN values and culture, innovative curriculum, double major and dual degree programs, liberal policy for branch change, undergraduate research opportunities, infrastructure and student support, international internship opportunities, career development services, entrepreneurship opportunities, co-curricular and extracurricular initiatives, educational innovations, and student-centric initiatives, especially during the difficult time of the pandemic, said IITGN in a official statement.

Professor Kabeer Jasuja, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Gandhinagar explained the importance of JEE Open House and said, “Like every year, IITGN has taken the initiative of organising JEE Open House to reach out to the IIT aspirant students and their parents to provide them a deeper insight about various opportunities and possibilities available to them.”

“The idea is to help prospective students in making informed choices about institute and discipline. Considering the current situation, this online session will make it convenient for them to attend from anywhere in the world,” he added further.