IIT-Gandhinagar Opens Application Process For PG Programmes In Cognitive Science, Society And Culture

Image credit: IIT Gandhinagar Press Release The application process will conclude on January 20

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Gandhinagar) is inviting applications for the post graduate (Masters) programmes in Cognitive Science, Society and Culture. The students can apply for the programmes on the official website- iitgn.ac.in. For M.Sc (Cognitive Science) programme, students have to apply on the official website- cogs.iitgn.ac.in/cogs-msc and for MA (Society and Culture), apply at hss.iitgn.ac.in/masc.

The application process will conclude on January 20. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both admission tests and interviews for the courses will be conducted online. Applications for these two courses can be obtained from the following link - admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission," the release mentioned. The entrance exam and interviews will be conducted online due to Covid-19, the dates of which will be informed later.

The M.Sc in Cognitive Science will cover industry roles such as Educators, User Experience (UX), Linguistic analysts, Data analysts, Product developers/designers, AI engineers, Cognitive rehabilitation, Robotics, consumer behaviour etc, academic roles- Teaching or Research in, Human-Computer Interface, Neuroscience, Decision Making, etc. and International Ph.D. in opportunities.

In the MA programme in Society and Culture, the students will get familiar with academic roles such as Teaching or Research in Ecological Sciences and Public Policy, among others, and industry roles- Journalism, Advertising/media, Communications, Writing, Human resources. The students will also get an opportunity to do doctorate (Ph.D.) from varsity abroad and work with non-profit organisations (NGOs). "The M.A. in Society and Culture provides for fundamental learning, debates, and methods in the disciplines of literature, sociology, anthropology, political science, and history. The two-year master’s program emerges from a conviction that students need to be trained to understand the social and political context they are part of," the release mentioned.

Prof Jaison. A. Manjaly, Head, Discipline of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “The interdisciplinary nature of all the courses at IIT Gandhinagar makes a student's learning experience highly enriching. The M.A. in Society and Culture offers students diverse perspectives on social and cultural factors with a nuanced and more in-depth understanding of their context. The M.Sc. in Cognitive Science, on the other hand, offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain, and cognition. These programs are also uniquely aligned to the IITGN's vision to enable lifelong learning among the students.”

The candidates required financial assistance can apply for 'On-Campus Employment Opportunities Program’. "The Institute also encourages the M.Sc. (Cognitive Science) and M.A. (Society and Culture) students to present their research work at national and international conferences, and provides travel scholarships of up to Rs. 60,000," the release read.

In both programs, students will have unique research experiences like conducting field-work, conducting ethnographic research in the old city of Ahmedabad, visiting historical and archeological sites in Gujarat, conducting experiments in the state of the art cognitive science lab, traveling across the country through the IIT Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowships, taking advantage of the national and international academic and industrial internship opportunities and much more. Exposure to international faculty is another highlight of these programs, it mentioned.

Cognitive Science is a fast-growing emerging field that works at the intersection of philosophy, psychology, computer science, neuroscience, and Artificial Intelligence while the Society and Culture program provides exposure to key disciplines within the Humanities and Social Sciences including, history, culture studies, literature, translation studies, sociology, political science and anthropology. For details, please visit the website- iitgn.ac.in.



