IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications From International Students For PG, PhD Programmes

IIT Gandhinagar has invited applications from international students for postgraduate and PhD programmes for the 2022-23 academic session.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has invited applications from international students for postgraduate and PhD programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. Applications have been invited for the international admission programme (phase 1), the IIT Gandhinagar said. Interested students can apply through the official website - iitgn.ac.in till March 24, 2022.
"We are excited to invite applications from international students to enroll into IITGN’s International Admission programme (phase 1) for the year 2022-23. Send in your application on or before March 24, 2022. In case of any queries, write at international.students@iitgn.ac.in," IIT Gandhinagar tweeted.
Here is the list of PG and PhD programmes being offered by IIT Gandhinagar for international students:
- MA in Society and Culture
- PhD in Humanities and Social Sciences
- PhD and MSc in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Cognitive Science
- PhD and MTech in Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Earth System Science, Materials Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
