IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications From International Students For PG, PhD Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has invited applications from international students for postgraduate and PhD programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. Applications have been invited for the international admission programme (phase 1), the IIT Gandhinagar said. Interested students can apply through the official website - iitgn.ac.in till March 24, 2022.

"We are excited to invite applications from international students to enroll into IITGN’s International Admission programme (phase 1) for the year 2022-23. Send in your application on or before March 24, 2022. In case of any queries, write at international.students@iitgn.ac.in," IIT Gandhinagar tweeted.

In case of any queries, write at international.students@iitgn.ac.in pic.twitter.com/yQGUC6dWvX — IIT Gandhinagar (@iitgn) February 18, 2022

Here is the list of PG and PhD programmes being offered by IIT Gandhinagar for international students:

MA in Society and Culture

in Society and Culture PhD in Humanities and Social Sciences

PhD and MSc in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Cognitive Science

Cognitive PhD and MTech in Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Earth System Science, Materials Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

