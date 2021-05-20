  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has started registrations for the Early Career Fellowship (ECF-2021) scheme.

Last date to apply for IIT Gandhinagar Early Career Fellowship (ECF-2021) is June 7, 2021 (representational)
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has started registrations for the Early Career Fellowship (ECF-2021) scheme. Application forms have been released on the official website of the institute. The last date to register is June 7, 2021.

ECF 2021 fellows will receive Rs 1 Lakh (Rs 90,000 as fellowship amount and Rs 10,000 as house rent allowance) per month.

Apply here for IITGN ECF 2021 scheme.

They will also receive a professional development grant of up to Rs 2 Lakh per year, which includes international travel to attend conferences, workshops, training programmes, etc.Fellows can submit individual proposals for financial support to conduct seminars, workshops, and other scholarly activities.

Initially, the fellowship will be awarded for one year, which may be extended for another year in case of outstanding performance.

“As part of the application process, applicants will develop a research proposal in a prescribed format in collaboration with a faculty member at IITGN. The plan will outline their research and professional objectives and must be endorsed by the proposed faculty collaborator,” the institute said.

Applicants will also submit personal statements describing their aspirations and expectations from themselves during the fellowship. Applicants can choose any discipline but can submit only one application, it said.

“The applicant should have successfully defended their PhD thesis from an Indian Institution/University on or after January 1, 2020, and their research work should be rated high with supporting scholarly publications,” an official statement said.

Candidates who have submitted their doctoral thesis or expected to submit in the next two-three months can also apply for the fellowship programme.

