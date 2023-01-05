IIT Gandhinagar Invites Application For MSc Cognitive Science, MA Society And Culture Programme; Details Here

A lecture on Cognitive Science underway for students at IIT Gandhinagar.

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is inviting applications for its postgraduate programmes in Cognitive Science and Society and Culture for the academic year starting from July 2023. Students with bachelor’s degrees in any discipline can apply for these courses. The last date to complete the application process is January 25, 2023. Students can apply for the PG programmes through the official link -admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission/.

The Master of Science (MSc) in Cognitive Science and Master of Arts (MA) in Society and Culture programmes are interdisciplinary in nature and equip students for various roles in various interdisciplinary fields.

Highlighting the unique qualities of these two courses, Professor Jaison A Manjaly, Head, Discipline of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “The potential of interdisciplinary knowledge and skills is enormous in our times that lead us to new ways of thinking and finding a solution to a problem. IITGN has designed all of its courses to be flexible and interdisciplinary in nature to enrich and expand a student’s learning experience.”

Professor Jaison A Manjaly added, “The MA in Society and Culture helps students cultivate diverse perspectives on social and cultural factors and understand the intersections between disciplines for a nuanced view of their context. The MSc in Cognitive Science, on the other hand, offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain and cognition to decode the complexity of the human brain and behaviour.”

Career opportunities and research options such as educators, user experience (UX) designers, linguistic analysts, data analysts, product developers or designers, AI engineers, opportunities in cognitive rehabilitation, robotics, teaching or research in human-computer interface, international PhD opportunities, establishing a start-up, working with non-profit, journalism, advertising, media, writing and many others students availing of these courses.

IIT Gandhinagar provides liberal financial support and ‘On-Campus Employment Opportunities’ programmes to its students. The institute also encourages the MSc Cognitive Science and MA Society and Culture students to present their research work at national and international conferences and provides travel scholarships of up to Rs 60,000.

Both programmes provide students with diverse research experiences like conducting experiments in the frontier areas of cognitive science like perception, curiosity, motor learning, decision making, robotics, cognitive rehabilitation, consumer behaviour and music cognition, among others, in the state-of-the-art cognitive science lab; conducting field-work; conducting ethnographic research; visiting historical and archaeological sites in Gujarat; travelling across the country through the IIT Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowships; taking advantage of the national and international academic and industrial internship opportunities and much more.