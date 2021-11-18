IIT Gandhinagar Invites Application For Internship In Information Systems and Technology Facility

  • Home
IIT Gandhinagar: The initial duration of internship will be six months. The institute will also provide the students with an option to extend it by a further six months based on performance evaluation.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 3:46 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has invited application for internship positions in Information Systems and Technology Facility (ISTF). The last date for registering to the internship program is December 5. The interns will be trained in different facets of ISTF including high-performance computing (HPC), network and systems, and software, an official statement said.

The initial duration of internship will be six months. The institute will also provide the students with an option to extend it by a further six months based on performance evaluation.

IIT Gandhinagar Internship: Eligibility

  1. Students with a BTech in Computer Science and Engineering or Electronics and Communications Engineering or allied domains with minimum 6.5 CPI/ 65 per cent marks will be eligible for the internship, or
  2. Students with a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) with minimum 6.5 CPI/ 65 per cent marks, or
  3. BTech in any other branches with demonstrated capabilities in computer and software systems with minimum 6.5 CPI/ 65 per cent marks.

Initial shortlisting to the IIT gandhinagar internship programme will be done on the basis oo review of the applications received. This may be followed by a written test and/or personal interview, the institute said.

“Only the shortlisted candidates shall be intimated to appear for the interview. No TA/DA would be paid for attending the interview, in case the interviews are scheduled in person,” it added.

IIT Gadhinagar Internship: Direct Link

