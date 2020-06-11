IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020

In the Times Higher Education World Ranking 2020, IIT Gandhinagar has been ranked among the top 600 institutions globally.

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) has been ranked at number 35 in the overall category, climbing up 16 positions from last year, in the India Rankings 2020 published by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today. The institute has also retained its number 24 rank in the engineering category.

IIT Gandhinagar is the only higher education institute from Gujarat to be ranked among the top 50 educational institutions in the country in both categories.

Attributing this achievement to the Institute’s focus on quality education and research, Professor Sudhir Jain, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “IIT Gandhinagar is focused on educational excellence and meaningful research. We strive to bring innovation and inclusivity in our educational pedagogy. It has yielded results over the years, and we are glad that in NIRF 2020 rankings, we climbed 16 positions in the overall rankings and retained our position in the engineering category. We have and will continue to work toward global educational excellence.”

The Institute has also bagged 20th in the overall category and 2nd in Earth Sciences in India in the Nature Index, which tracked research publication output during the past year.

NIRF India Rankings 2020 was announced by Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. NIRF outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The parameters broadly cover - Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practices; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception.