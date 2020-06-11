  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020

IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020

IIT Gandhinagar has been ranked at number 35 in the overall category, climbing up 16 positions from last year, in the India Rankings 2020 published by NIRF today.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 9:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Fighting COVID-19: IIT Gandhinagar To Organise Online Session On Emotional Resilience
IIT Gandhinagar Team Develops Interactive COVID-19 Dashboard
Odisha's Oldest University Enters Top 100 List
IIT Guwahati Ranks 7th In Engineering, Overall Categories Of NIRF Rankings
JNU, Jamia Among Top 10 Universities In Country In NIRF Rankings
NIRF Ranking 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Breaks Into Top 10 For The First Time
IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020
In the Times Higher Education World Ranking 2020, IIT Gandhinagar has been ranked among the top 600 institutions globally.
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) has been ranked at number 35 in the overall category, climbing up 16 positions from last year, in the India Rankings 2020 published by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today. The institute has also retained its number 24 rank in the engineering category.

IIT Gandhinagar is the only higher education institute from Gujarat to be ranked among the top 50 educational institutions in the country in both categories.

Attributing this achievement to the Institute’s focus on quality education and research, Professor Sudhir Jain, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “IIT Gandhinagar is focused on educational excellence and meaningful research. We strive to bring innovation and inclusivity in our educational pedagogy. It has yielded results over the years, and we are glad that in NIRF 2020 rankings, we climbed 16 positions in the overall rankings and retained our position in the engineering category. We have and will continue to work toward global educational excellence.”

In the Times Higher Education World Ranking 2020, IIT Gandhinagar has been ranked among the top 600 institutions globally.

The Institute has also bagged 20th in the overall category and 2nd in Earth Sciences in India in the Nature Index, which tracked research publication output during the past year.

NIRF India Rankings 2020 was announced by Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today. NIRF outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The parameters broadly cover - Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practices; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception.

Click here for more Education News
NIRF India Ranking NIRF 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Odisha's Oldest University Enters Top 100 List
Odisha's Oldest University Enters Top 100 List
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Tamil Nadu's Pleas On OBC Quota In State's Share Of All India Medical Seats
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Tamil Nadu's Pleas On OBC Quota In State's Share Of All India Medical Seats
Kerala: Online Classes Conducted At Libraries For Economically Weak Students
Kerala: Online Classes Conducted At Libraries For Economically Weak Students
Karnataka May Stop Online Classes Till 7th Grade
Karnataka May Stop Online Classes Till 7th Grade
Schools, Parents Have Increased Role To Play To Ensure Kids' Mental Health During COVID-19: Experts
Schools, Parents Have Increased Role To Play To Ensure Kids' Mental Health During COVID-19: Experts
.......................... Advertisement ..........................