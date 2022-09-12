IIT Gandhinagar To Host Virtual JEE Open House On September 15

IIT Gandhinagar to host JEE Open house

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) will host a live JEE Open House session in online mode for students intending to take admission to BTech courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology. The IIT Gandhinagar JEE Open House will be held on September 15 at 6 pm. The virtual interactive JEE Open House aims to guide JEE Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering programmes at the IITs and various career opportunities to help them better understand the IIT system and make informed choices. The IIT Gandhinagar Open House webpage will host the live interaction.

The IIT Gandhinagar JEE Open House event includes sessions with deans of academic and student affairs, head of counselling, coordinator of student wellbeing initiative besides current students and alumni of the institute, as well as a session with Professor Amit Prashant, Director, IIT Gandhinagar.

IIT Gandhinagar Open House: Direct Link

An IIT Gandhinagar statement said: “It would serve as an excellent opportunity for the participants to get first-hand guidance on their queries and doubts related to undergraduate education at IITs. Students and parents are welcome to visit IIT Gandhinagar on ‘IIT Gandhinagar Open Day ’on 16th September 2022."

Sharing the purpose behind organising the IITGN JEE Open House for students and their parents, Professor Nithin George, Dean of Academic Affairs, IITGN, said: “Our experience is that prospective students and parents have questions like “Which branch is best aligned to my interests?”, “What are the possibilities of pursuing my interests even if I do not get admission to a branch of my choice?”, and “Can I do a BTech degree in two branches simultaneously? The IITGN JEE Open House is our attempt to address those questions and propose suggestions so that students will have better clarity in making their choices.”

Students and parents will also get to know more about IIT Gandhinagar’s values and culture, innovative curriculum, double major and dual degree programmes, liberal policy for branch change, scholarships and financial support, undergraduate research opportunities, international internship opportunities, on-campus Employment Opportunities, new sports infrastructure and arts initiatives, career development services, entrepreneurship opportunities, co-curricular and extracurricular initiatives, educational innovations, and student-centric initiatives, among others, the statement added.