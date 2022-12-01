IIT Gandhinagar To Host Pre-Event Of India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) On December 2

  • Home
The IIT Gandhinagar virtual and open-for-all event is lined-up with many scholarly talks by eminent subject experts of Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) from industry and academia.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 3:24 pm IST

IIT Gandhinagar will host pre-event of IIGF tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) will host a pre-event of the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2022 tomorrow, on December 2. The pre-event of the India Internet Governance Forum will be held in virtual mode between 3 pm and 5 pm. The theme for the pre-IIGF event this year is “Multilingual Internet”. The institute has asked Computer Science students, professionals, researchers, and internet enthusiasts from across the country to participate in the event.

As per an IIT Gandhinagar statement issued in this regard, “India has one of the largest and most rapidly growing mobile and internet users in the world, but a majority of these users are not very conversant with the English language, making it pertinent to discuss and popularise the creation and use of internet domains in various Indian languages to open new opportunities for the Indian masses.”

The virtual and open-for-all event, the IIT Gandhinagar statement added, is lined-up with several scholarly talks by eminent subject experts of Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) from industry and academia.

Dr Ajay Data, Founder and CEO, Data Ingenious Global Limited, is going to talk about “Universal Acceptance (UA) and its Coverage”, while Mahesh Kulkarni, Founder CTO, Evaris Systems LLP, will deliver a lecture on “Universal Acceptance – A Fundamental Requirement for Multilingual Internet”.

Professor Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhnagar, and a leading Computer Scientist, will be delivering a talk on “Empowering Local Communities through Internet and Vernacular Language”, the statement added.

IIT Gandhinagar Webinar link: shorturl.at/BCG48

Passcode: 329422.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
