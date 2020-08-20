IIT Gandhinagar To Host Online Convocation On August 23

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) will host its convocation online this year due to the restrictions put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. The convocation, in its ninth edition, will award degrees and medals online to more than 450 students of the institute this year. The virtual convocation will be streamed live on the institute’s website, YouTube Channel and Facebook Page from 11 am on August 23.

Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder, Infosys Limited, will be the chief guest of the IIT Gandhinagar’s ninth convocation.

“Shri Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder, Infosys Limited, and former Founding Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), will be the Chief Guest on this occasion,” read an IIT Gandhinagar statement.

e-Invitation- IITGN Convocation 2020

The coronavirus pandemic this year had led many educational institutions to opt for inductions and convocations online or postpone their convocation ceremony. Institutions including IIM Sambalpur and IIM Calcutta held their inductions online amid COVID-19 pandemic, while IIM Lucknow had postponed their convocation scheduled in March, 2020.