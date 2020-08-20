  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Gandhinagar To Host Convocation Online Amidst COVID-19

IIT Gandhinagar To Host Convocation Online Amidst COVID-19

IIT Gandhinagar: The convocation, in its ninth edition, will be streamed online on the institute’s website, YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 8:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Gandhinagar Celebrates 6th International Yoga Day Virtually
IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020
Fighting COVID-19: IIT Gandhinagar To Organise Online Session On Emotional Resilience
IIT Gandhinagar Team Develops Interactive COVID-19 Dashboard
Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today
IIT Roorkee Inks MoU With Bureau Of Indian Standards
IIT Gandhinagar To Host Convocation Online Amidst COVID-19
IIT Gandhinagar To Host Online Convocation On August 23
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) will host its convocation online this year due to the restrictions put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. The convocation, in its ninth edition, will award degrees and medals online to more than 450 students of the institute this year. The virtual convocation will be streamed live on the institute’s website, YouTube Channel and Facebook Page from 11 am on August 23.

Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder, Infosys Limited, will be the chief guest of the IIT Gandhinagar’s ninth convocation.

“Shri Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder, Infosys Limited, and former Founding Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), will be the Chief Guest on this occasion,” read an IIT Gandhinagar statement.

1597935363125e-Invitation- IITGN Convocation 2020

The coronavirus pandemic this year had led many educational institutions to opt for inductions and convocations online or postpone their convocation ceremony. Institutions including IIM Sambalpur and IIM Calcutta held their inductions online amid COVID-19 pandemic, while IIM Lucknow had postponed their convocation scheduled in March, 2020.

Click here for more Education News
Convocation Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh: Will Decide On Reopening Of Schools After Further Assessment, Says Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Madhya Pradesh: Will Decide On Reopening Of Schools After Further Assessment, Says Shivraj Singh Chauhan
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Will Provide Dry Food Items To Students Till Schools Reopen, Announces Chief Minister
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Will Provide Dry Food Items To Students Till Schools Reopen, Announces Chief Minister
CBSE Introduces Virtual Inspection Of Schools Seeking To Upgrade Affiliation
CBSE Introduces Virtual Inspection Of Schools Seeking To Upgrade Affiliation
HPBOSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Out At Hpbose.org
HPBOSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Out At Hpbose.org
Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today
Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................