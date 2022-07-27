IIT Gandhinagar To Host 11th Convocation On July 30

IIT Gandhinagar Convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will host its 11th convocation on Saturday, July 30 at 11 am. A total of 397 students will graduate from IIT Gandhinagar this year. To grace the occasion Dr Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan, Former Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, will be the chief guest. The event will also be broadcast on IIT Gandhinagar’s YouTube channel.

According to IIT Gandhinagar, “The event will begin with an academic procession, followed by award of degrees and medals to the students, addressed by the Director, and Convocation address by the Chief Guest.”

Dr Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan is a renowned professor and former director of the National Centre for Biological Sciences, as well as the Government of India's Principal Scientific Advisor. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 2013.

Meanwhile, a student from IIT Gandhinagar was awarded Cargill Global Scholarship for the year 2021-22. Progyan Das is a student of BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE).