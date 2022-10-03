IIT Gandhinagar Gets New Director In Professor Rajat Moona

Professor Rajat Moona appointed new director of IIT Gandhinagar

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has appointed Professor Rajat Moona as its new Director. The Officiating Director, Professor Amit Prashant handed over the responsibilities to Professor Moona today, October 3. The IIT Gandhinagar also organised a welcoming ceremony and interactive session between its new director and the IITGN community that served as a medium to know more about Professor Rajat Moona.

Professor Rajat Moona has pursued a BTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur during 1981-1985 and a PhD in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore during 1985-1989). Before joining IITGN, Professor Moona served as Director of IIT Bhilai and Director General of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). He is also a faculty of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur since 1991.

Professor Moona was instrumental in defining some of the key applications for the country like smart card driving licence, vehicle registration, e-passport, electronic toll collection and mobility card among others. He is the recipient of several awards and recognitions, including Indo-US Science and Technology Fellowship, Poonam and Prabhu Goel Chair Professorship and many others.

Speaking to the Institute community on joining IITGN and sharing anecdotes from his vast work experience, Professor Rajat Moona said: "“I am thankful to all of you for such a rousing welcome. Working on various projects so far, whether leading some of the key technological projects or driving academic/administrative activities, my philosophy has been not to shy away from making errors, because it is only natural for humans to make an error. But, I also strongly believe that learning is also a natural human quality and if you do not learn from your past experiences, it is an error."

"Don’t ever let the fear of making mistakes stop you. Our motivation should be to keep doing things that we can, and ultimately it will lead us to success.I have been fortunate to work with teams who have helped make various path-breaking projects a success, and I am sure that together we will grow and take IIT Gandhinagar to greater heights,” he added.