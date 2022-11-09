IIT Gandhinagar Gets Eat Right Campus Award With 5-Star FSSAI Rating

IIT Gandhinagar gets Eat Right Campus Award

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has bagged the Eat Right Campus Award with a five-star rating from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). FSSAI has certified IIT Gandhinagar as the ‘Eat Right Campus’ with a five-star rating for a period of two years, up to November 2024. The Eat Right Campus Award certificate is awarded to the institute after third-party auditing of all its messes and eateries. The audit is done based on a checklist of the five parameters -- compliance to food safety and hygiene; healthy diets; food waste management; promotion of local and seasonal foods on campus; and promotion and awareness on food safety and healthy diets in and around campus.

IIT Gandhinagar was one of the first educational institutes in India to receive the Eat Right Campus Award with a five-star rating when it was first introduced in 2019. The institute, as per an IIT Gandhinagar statement, ensures strict compliance with all food standards and safety guidelines in each of its mess, food joints and canteens on the campus.

Both student mess and all the food joints on campus are licensed by FSSAI, and their food handlers are trained periodically by the Food Safety Awareness and Training Organization (FSATO), an empanelled training partner of FSSAI, it added.

Sharing her opinion about food in the institute mess and eateries, Mamta Bhambhani, a first-year BTech student in Electrical Engineering, said: “The food is pretty good as I eat at my home, opposite to what one generally hears about the food in hostel messes. The menu changes every time, which is also interesting instead of eating the same food every day.”

Nimitt, a student from Himachal Pradesh, said, “The mess officials and staff at IITGN are very professional, and the cleanliness is very well maintained. We get a variety of good food from almost every region of our country.”

Attributing this award to the teamwork of all the stakeholders, Professor Sivapriya Kirubakaran, Dean of Student Affairs, IIT Gandhinagar said: “Getting this recognition for the third consecutive time not only gives each one of us a sense of fulfilment but it also reflects on our sustained “Teamwork”. I take this opportunity to thank all the stakeholders, mess contractors, eateries in the hostel and academic area, their employees, the support staff from housekeeping services, our Green Office, The IWD team, our students, faculty and staff members who have been contributing in many ways to sustain high-quality services at all eating joints of the campus.”