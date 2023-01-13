IIT Gandhinagar, GEER Foundation Organise 'CAN 2022-23' Workshop To Discuss, Address Issues Of Climate Change

Image credit: Official Press Release CAN 2022-23 at IIT Gandhinagar

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, Gandhinagar are collaborating to organise Climate Action Now (CAN) workshop series. Segment 1 of the series has been already organised and the Segments 2 and 3 are being organised during January 2023.

Segment 2 will be inaugurated on January 16, 2023,in the presence of Mr Arun Kumar Solanki, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment, Government of Gujarat; Mr R B Barat, Chairman, Gujarat Pollution Control Board; Mr Jayant Parimal, Adani Group; Professor Amit Prashant, Dean, Research and Development, IITGN; Mr R K Sugoor, Director GEER Foundation; Professor Vikrant Jain and Prof C N Pandey, Earth Sciences, IITGN.

Supported by IITGN’s Dr Kiran C Patel Centre for Sustainable Development, this workshop series will bring together policymakers, industry, academia, and climate experts from across the country to deliberate on seminal issues of climate change and how they can be tackled.

Recognising the importance of industries in combating climate change, the second segment of the workshop series, to be held from January 16 to January 20, will focus on “Climate Action and the Role of Industries”. This segment is predicated on the belief that to be more climate resilient, industries need to adapt strategies that embrace sustainable development and low carbon alternatives and technologies. The workshops and sessions in this segment will facilitate discussion among students, researchers, industry experts and state and non-state actors on enhancing energy efficiency, implementing renewable energy options, expanding green opportunities, and simultaneously addressing various resource limits and environmental implications in the industry sector. It will cover a broad range of topics, including waste management in industry, greenhouse gases reduction, energy efficiency, water conservation, circular economy, effluent management and others.

Subsequently, Segment 3 on “Climate Change-Centric Research and Development”is scheduled between January 27 and January 31. The segment will discuss the need for scientific and technological innovation to realise sustainable development objectives is essential to tackling global climate change with the utilisation of cutting-edge research and technologies to address them.