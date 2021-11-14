IIT Gandhinagar Director Sudhir Jain Appointed New Vice-Chancellor Of BHU

  • Home
Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 14, 2021 8:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

Varanasi:

A letter regarding the appointment was sent to the BHU by the Department of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education, a BHU spokesperson said. Prof. Jain succeeds Prof. Vijay Kumar Shukla as the VC of the BHU.

A Padma Shri awardee, Prof. Jain will hold the office for a period of three years from the day he assumes charge of the post of BHU vice-chancellor, according to the rules.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
