IIT Gandhinagar Confers Degrees To 397 Graduating Students During 11th Convocation

IIT Gandhinagar hosted its 11th convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Gandhinagar) hosted its 11th convocation on Saturday, July 30, which saw a total of 397 students graduating from the institute this year. This year, the institute awarded degrees to 179 BTech students, 4 dual major BTech students, 1 BTech-MTech Dual Degree student, 3 BSc in Engineering students, 43 MTech students, 105 MSc students, 20 MA students, 39 PhD students, and 3 PGDIIT students. The convocation was also streamed online on IITGN’s YouTube channel.

IIT Gandhinagar in a statement said, "this year, 35 students received 50 medals; 33 gold medals, and 17 silver medals for excellence in various categories such as academics, outstanding research, innovation, social service, sports, arts & culture, and so on. This year, 12 students from the class of 2022 have completed their BTech in less semesters than the usual eight semesters."

Former Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, Dr Krishnaswamy VijayRaghavan, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Addressing the students, Dr VijayRaghavan said: "The students solve the challenges the world is facing in this era, including climate change, environmental degradation, energy needs, and pandemic, among others. Exhorting the young graduates to spare some time in their everyday lives to think and work towards some of such tasks, which may not feel urgent, but are important in the long run."

“The frenzy and crisis of today’s challenges give us not enough time to think what is probably important, but not necessarily urgent. So we must partition some time in our day, week, or month, and in our conversations, to deal with such matters. You can think and work on ideas such as how our brain develops, how this consciousness comes about, what are futuristic sources of energy, and so on. Dialogues on these kinds of important issues and the learning from them will allow us to attend to the urgent challenges of tomorrow,” he added.

Professor Amit Prashant, Officiating Director, IITGN, congratulated the graduate students and the medal winners in the 11th convocation. He highlighted several innovative steps taken by the institute on the academic front. "IITGN will now provide an opportunity for direct admission to BTech programs without the need of appearing in JEE to those students who have been selected for the training camps of select International Olympiads," he said.