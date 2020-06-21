  • Home
IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) celebrated the 6th International Day of Yoga in virtual mode. Considering the need for social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute arranged a special guided yoga session online.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 2:23 pm IST

IIT gandhinagar celebrated Yoga Day 2020 virtually
New Delhi:

IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) celebrated the 6th International Day of Yoga in virtual mode. Considering the need for social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute arranged a special guided yoga session online. The entire IITGN community, including students, faculty, staff, their family members and children enthusiastically participated in the early morning online yoga session.

Mr. R L Sharma, Mr. Dinesh Parmar, and Ms. Bharti Makwana from IIT Gandhinagar guided the participants with online demonstration and practice of yoga asanas. The participants were also informed about the specific benefits of various asanas, pranayama and meditation, and how to perform them. The live demonstration and practice session was followed by an interactive talk by the yoga instructor.

IIT Gandhinagar has also adopted yoga as a part of its Physical Education course curriculum. As a part of this course, yesterday the Institute had given a challenge to the first year B.Tech students to perform the given number of Surya Namaskars within a stipulated time of 30 minutes. Male students were challenged to do 50 Surya Namaskar, while female students had to perform 25 Surya Namaskar within 30 minutes. Many students enthusiastically participated in the online challenge.

Moreover, to boost the enthusiasm of the IIT Gandhinagar community on International Day of Yoga, the Physical Education section of the Institute has encouraged them to share their best picture doing a yoga asana on social media.

IIT Gandhinagar has been organising Yoga Day celebrations as an annual event ever since its announcement in the year 2015 with an aim to create greater awareness about the benefits of this ancient Indian science in day to day life.

Yoga Day International Yoga Day World Yoga Day Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
