IIT Gandhinagar To Celebrate 'Brain Awareness Week' From March 15

Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar will be celebrating 'Brain Awareness Week' from March 15 to inform and educate people about the ‘wonders of brain’ and generate excitement among young researchers to pursue studies in brain sciences. It will be a seven-day event that will host quizzes, talks and competitions. There will be competitions for students of Classes 9 to 12 as well.

Those interested can register on the IIT Gandhinagar website cogs.iitgn.ac.in for the online event.

The event will include two competitions-- Junior Research Competition for high school students of Classes 9 to 12 who will have to present their research on March 20 and Stories of Scientists for working scientists to submit prose, poetry and art on the life and work of any scientist currently working in the area of Brain Sciences.

A host of speakers will be addressing the participants throughout the week. The list of speakers includes various brain science specialists, writers, doctors and researchers. Some of them are Raghav Rajan, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, Anindya Ghosh Roy, National Brain Research Centre, Sanjeev Jain and Suvarna Alladi, NIMHANS, Sachin Deshmukh, Indian Institute of Science, Meera Sunny, Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, Supriya Ray, Centre of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences, University of Allahabad and Bittu K Rajaraman, Ashoka University.

The panelists would include Jayashree Dasgupta, Samvedna Senior Care, Philipp Kellmeyer , University of Freiburg, Laura Specker Sullivan, Fordham University, Laura Cabrera, Pennsylvania State University, Nandini Chatterjee Singh, UNESCO MGIEP, National Brain Research Centre and Gregoire Borst, University of Paris.

They would be discussing ‘Neuroscience, technology and education – the new equilateral triangle in education? and Neuroethics and ai in the global context.