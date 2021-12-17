IIT Gandhinagar's 'Camp CogSci' Aims To Explore Career Prospectus In Cognitive Science

Image credit: IIT Gandhinagar Press Release The online camp on Cognitive Science will be held from January 7 to 9

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Gandhinagar) is organising an online camp on Cognitive Science from January 7 to 9 to explore career opportunities among students of Classes 8 to 12. The camp is being organised by the institute's Curiosity Lab and Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences to generate excitement, curiosity, and have fun during learning. The interested students can apply at- curiositylab.iitgn.ac.in/camp.

Camp CogSci (Cognitive Science) will introduce how researchers study the mind, brain, behavior, and cognitive processes such as attention, perception, learning, and decision-making. "The Camp also creates opportunity for school children to interact with faculty from institutions of higher education. Curiosity Lab conducts scientific research to understand how to improve curiosity among students while learning. The 'Curiosity Camps' are a Curiosity lab outreach initiative to increase interest and make learning fun," the release mentioned.

Prof. Jaison A Manjaly, Principal Investigator, Curiosity Lab, IIT Gandhinagar, said, "Curiosity Camps offer an opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to explore the possibilities offered by Cognitive Science in various domains of society, science, and technology. The Curiosity Camps aim to introduce novel perspectives in learning while building awareness of the multiple career paths that exist and are supported by institutions such as the IITs".

The institute also offers PhD, MSc, and Minor programs in Cognitive Science.

About Cognitive Science

Cognitive Science is an interdisciplinary field that looks at the intersection of psychology, computer science, Neuroscience, philosophy, linguistics, and anthropology to study the human mind and behavior.

For details on Cognitive Science programme and 'CogSci' camp, please visit the website- cogs.iitgn.ac.in/programs.