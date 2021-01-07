IIT Gandhinagar Begins Applications For MSc in Cognitive Sciences

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Gandhinagar) has started the application process for MSc in Cognitive Sciences offering courses in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website iitgn.ac.in. IIT Gandhinagar has also invited applications for postgraduate course in Society and Culture and the last date to apply in both courses is January 31. Due to COVID-19 the entire application procedure including admission tests for both the courses and interviews will be conducted online.

Those interested can apply directly on the admission link admissions.iitgn.ac.in/loginindex

Selected candidates of both courses will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 5,000. In addition to this, those students who would like to showcase their research projects on the international platform will be receiving a travel fund of upto Rs 60,000.

As the students of MSc Cognitive Sciences come from diverse educational backgrounds the curriculum will be including lessons from different streams and focus on multidisciplinary coursework. MSc course will be a two-year course spread over four semesters with a total of 80 credits required for graduation.

While explaining about the nature of both new courses Prof Jaison Manjaly, Head, Discipline of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “The interdisciplinary nature of all the IIT Gandhinagar courses makes a student's learning experience highly enriching. The MA in Society and Culture offers students diverse perspectives on social and cultural factors with a nuanced and more in-depth understanding of their context. The MSc in Cognitive Science, on the other hand, offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain, and cognition. These programs are also uniquely aligned to the IITGN's vision to enable lifelong learning among the students”.

IIT Gandhinagar students who will be taking admission into MA in Society and Culture will also have the option of taking the University Grants Commission (UGC) Lectureship exams National Eligibility Test (NET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) in the broad discipline that they choose to work for their MA thesis project.