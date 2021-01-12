IIT Gandhinagar To Begin Online Course On Indian Knowledge System
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will be starting the fifth edition of an online elective course named ‘Introduction to Indian Knowledge System’ under a broader theme The Indian Web of Arts and Aesthetics from tomorrow onward.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will be starting the fifth edition of an online elective course named ‘Introduction to Indian Knowledge System’ under a broader theme The Indian Web of Arts and Aesthetics from tomorrow onward. It will be including modules on intellectual, literary, artistic, scientific and technological knowledge traditions. Students of other institutes across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are also allowed to pursue the course. They can join the course for free by filling an online registration form on the website- iks.iitgn.ac.in.
The course will be based on online video sessions which will be shared on the website and official YouTube channel. The content of lectures will also be available in written format.
A total of 13 professors will be delivering lectures on several themes. Some of these are -
Buddhism’s spread in and beyond India by Prof Lokesh Chandra
Mahabharata: India’s first anthropological project
Pan-Indianness of Ramayana by Prof Michel Danino
Introduction to Indian poetics by Dr R Ganesh
The practice of ancient Indian theatre by Dr Bharat Gupt
Natyashastra and its pan-Indian legacy
Indian linguistic tradition by Prof Kapil Kapoor
Aesthetics of poetry and pleasure by Dr Shonaleeka Kaul
Indian painting by Dr Nanditha Krishna
Tamil-Sanskrit interface by Dr R Nagaswamy
Kerala performing arts by Ms Ankita Nair
Indian architecture by Prof VN Prabhakar
Indian music: classical and folk traditions by Prof Srinivas Reddy
Chronicling History: The Indian Way by Ms Mana Shah
Indian dance and national unity by Dr Padma Subramanyam
The first lecture will be delivered by Prof Mana Shah on Chronicling History at 3 pm.