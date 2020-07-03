  • Home
IIT Entrance Exam, JEE Advanced, To Be Held On September 27

IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced, has been postponed by a month. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 23 and now it will be held on September 27.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 3, 2020 8:36 pm IST

IIT Entrance Exam, JEE Advanced, To Be Held On September 27
Only those candidates who qualify the JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced.
New Delhi:

IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced, has been postponed by a month. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 23 and now it will be held on September 27. The Education Ministry has postponed the medical and engineering entrance exams too. The exams have been postponed keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said.

JEE Main, the entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges other than the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will be held from September 1-6.

NEET, the medical entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses throughout the country, will be held on September 13.

Only those candidates who qualify the JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced.

These exams were initially scheduled to be held in March-April-May. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Education Ministry had postponed the exams and rescheduled it in July.

Meanwhile, other exams scheduled in July including the CBSE and CISCE exams for the remaining papers have also been cancelled. These boards have decided to release the results based on the performance of students in the previous papers. However, the boards will give another chance to the students to improvise their marks.

CBSE and CISCE results are expected to be released within mid-July.

Click here for more Education News
