Image credit: Twitter @DrRPNishank Education Minister To Announce IIT JEE Advanced Dates Today

Putting an end to all speculations on JEE Advanced 2021 exam dates, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the exam date of JEE Advanced 2021 today at 6 pm on his Twitter handle. Along with the JEE Advanced 2021 exam dates, the Education Minister will also announce the IIT JEE eligibility criteria 2021. The live session meant exclusively for JEE Advanced 2021 date and JEE advanced 2021 eligibility criteria will likely address engineering aspirants’ doubts on IIT admission procedure.

Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes across the country, JEE Advanced is conducted only for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology. To appear for JEE Advanced, candidates have to clear JEE Main. JEE Advanced 2021 has undergone several changes due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates who could not take JEE Advanced 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get a chance to reappear directly, without having to clear JEE Main 2021.

Aspirants seeking admission to the IITs and willing to appear for the upcoming JEE Advanced 2021 have been requesting for certain relaxations in the examination tagging the education minister. While several students have been urging for a reduced IIT JEE Advanced syllabus, several others have asked for multiple attempts in the eligibility test.

To be eligible for admissions to the IITs, in addition to qualifying the JEE Advanced, candidates must also secure at least 75 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12 exams. However, there exists relaxations for the candidates belonging to reserved categories. For the candidates of reserved categories, the minimum qualifying marks required to be eligible for admission to the IITs in Class 12 exam is 65 per cent.

The JEE Advanced exam date is generally announced in September and the JEE Advanced administering institute conducts the IIT JEE Advanced exams in May. This year, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release of JEE Advanced exam date has been delayed. Last year, IIT Delhi conducted JEE Advanced.

Mr Pokhriyal in a webinar on December 16 said that the upcoming JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May. The best of the JEE Main 2021 scores will be taken into consideration for the merit list. The first session of JEE Main 2021 will be held between February 23 and February 26 in multiple shifts.