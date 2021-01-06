IIT Eligibility Criteria, JEE Advanced Dates 2021: Education Minister To Explain Admission Process

Union Education Minister will be sharing the 2021 admission process for various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) today in his live discussion on Twitter. He is expected to clear some air around the qualification rounds for various IITs considering the JEE Advanced 2021 scores. This year there will be four JEE Main attempts. A final merit list will be released for JEE Main which would consider the best scores of the students who appeared for the entrance exam more than once. Based on the JEE Main 2021 merit list, the JEE Advanced 2021 will be held.

JEE Advanced 2021 has also undergone various changes due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. This year the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed the JEE Main 2020 qualifying candidates who were unable to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021. As a result the number of JEE Advanced 2021 candidates are expected to increase though no addition has been done to IIT seats.

The changes in the JEE Main 2021 marking scheme,question paper pattern and JEE Advanced 2021 eligibility criteria has caused a sort of confusion among the engineering examination candidates. Hence, Mr Pokhriyal is expected to answer various questions posed by the students, teachers and administrators regarding the admission procedure for IIT.

There are a total of 23 IITs across India including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Patna, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT Ropar, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Indore, IIT Mandi and IIT Varanasi. All these institutes consider the scores of JEE Advanced for admissions into graduate engineering programmes.

Earlier on December 16, Mr Pokhriyal had announced that JEE Main 2021 first session will be held from February 23 to 26 in multiple shifts.