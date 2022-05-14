IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub Collaborates With CISCE To Help Framing Curriculum In Robotics, AI

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub Collaborates With CISCE to frame new curriculum

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Technology Innovation Hub- I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC) has collaborated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to frame curriculum for schools affiliated to CISCE in upcoming technologies including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (Al), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Science. The IHFC will help the CISCE to curate the new syllabus for reinforcing 21st-century skills and execute certain aspects of the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) for students in its affiliated schools, as per

the release. (Also read: IIT Delhi, ITC Sign Agreement For Collaborative Research On STEM For Sustainability)



The IFHC has also offered its expertise to the CISCE to revamp the current STEM courses in line with the New Education Policy (2020) launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. "We are delighted to join hands with the CISCE for developing syllabus for Robotics and Al for school children in India. Nurturing teamwork, innovation, and knowledge to bridge gaps between young engineering students and potential future Robotic enthusiasts are the pillars of our vision,” Professor S K Saha, Project Director, IHFC said about the agreement.



Emphasising the need to introduce new and contemporary subjects at the school level, CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "The CISCE has always strived to provide its students with a wide variety of subject choices, catering to their interests and capabilities, while also addressing the contemporary requirements, and it is with this objective in mind that the CISCE plans to introduce the subjects - Robotics & Artificial Intelligence at the ICSE (Classes 9 AND) and ISC (Classes 11 and 12) levels".



"I am pleased that the syllabus for these two subjects is being created and developed by the IHFC, TIH of IIT Delhi. Their expertise and guidance is much appreciated by the CISCE," he added.



Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, CEO, IHFC emphasised the need to build the country's capability in the field of robotics and upcoming technologies, saying, "IHFC may also play a key role in executing the same in more than 2,700 schools affiliated to the CISCE and provide them with guidance to implement the same."