  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi's Public Systems Lab To Bring Efficiency In Public Distribution System: Piyush Goyal

IIT Delhi's Public Systems Lab To Bring Efficiency In Public Distribution System: Piyush Goyal

The Public Systems Lab will use knowledge from fields such as operations research, and artificial intelligence to solve critical problems that are vital for improving the lives of millions of people who depend on public systems.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 3:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi Is Partnering With Koo To Spread Awareness On Air Pollution
IIT Delhi Exploring Possibility Of Its Campus In UAE: Government
IIT Delhi Researchers Develop Map To Highlight Areas Prone To Rainfall-Induced Erosion
IIT Delhi Inaugurates New Census Data Workstation To Help Academics, Researchers Access Census Microdata
IIT Delhi Signs MoU With Delhi Police For Modernisation Of Force
IIT Delhi Trains Educators For CSC Bal Vidyalayas In Learning Technology
IIT Delhi's Public Systems Lab To Bring Efficiency In Public Distribution System: Piyush Goyal
"IIT Delhi's Public Systems Lab To Bring Efficiency In Public Distribution System", Says Piyush Goyal
Image credit: Careers360
New Delhi:

The Public Systems Lab, inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus here, can contribute significantly in bringing efficiency in public food procurement and distribution, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. He also said the lab is a perfect example of innovation that will contribute towards the development and rid the country of corruption by ushering efficiency in the public distribution system (PDS).

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Mr Goyal, who also holds a consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry portfolio, said through the government initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), India has been a role model for the world in dealing with food security in the wake of the pandemic. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted two things that I hope all of you here will pay heed to and imbibe the 'Paanch Pran' (5 resolves). He articulated the making of a developed nation. What better way than to launch the Public Systems Lab on the first day as we enter the Amrit Kaal," Mr Goyal said here at the campus after inaugurating the lab.

The Public Systems Lab will use knowledge from fields such as operations research, and artificial intelligence to solve critical problems that are vital for improving the lives of millions of people who depend on public systems. This will be done by developing innovative solutions, undertaking field testing and supporting their scale-up and replication for the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals. The domains where the lab will pursue its work include food, health, transportation and good governance. However, the current focus is directed towards optimising food supply chains and systems and public transport.

"Public Systems Lab can play a vital role in multiple ways. Public food procurement and distribution are crucial programmes in which this innovation can contribute immensely," he said adding the research work being done will showcase to the world India's use of technology and innovation for making public delivery systems more efficient and effective.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Piyush Goyal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Sets Up Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems
IIT Madras Sets Up Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems
Nagpur University Cancels Exams Scheduled For Two Days Due To Heavy Rains
Nagpur University Cancels Exams Scheduled For Two Days Due To Heavy Rains
IIT Jodhpur Collaborates With IIT Kharagpur, IIIT Guwahati To Enhance Performance Of IoT Systems
IIT Jodhpur Collaborates With IIT Kharagpur, IIIT Guwahati To Enhance Performance Of IoT Systems
Technical Glitches In CUET Not A Setback, Won't Hurry Up Plan To Merge With JEE, NEET: UGC Chairman
Technical Glitches In CUET Not A Setback, Won't Hurry Up Plan To Merge With JEE, NEET: UGC Chairman
TNEA Rank List Released, Meet The Toppers
TNEA Rank List Released, Meet The Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................