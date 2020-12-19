IIT Delhi Professor Wins Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Telecom Award 2018

  • Home
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Telecom Skill Excellence Award 2018 has been awarded to Subrat Kar, Professor at Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management and Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 19, 2020 12:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Telecom Skill Excellence Award 2018 has been awarded to Subrat Kar, Professor at Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management and Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Mr Kar has been awarded for his innovative solution on development and deployment of a large scale sensor network and devices to avoid train-animal collision, which works without interfering with natural movements/ behaviour of animals, thereby helping in wildlife conservation.

The system under the pilot phase is installed in Rajaji National Park, Uttarakhand to prevent elephant deaths by train-elephant collision. He shall receive a cash award of Rs 30,000.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Telecom Skill Excellence Award 2018 was instituted by the Department of Telecommunications (Ministry of Communications) in 2017 to motivate the Telecom Skill ecosystem.

The objective of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Telecom Skill Excellence Award is to felicitate the successful telecom skilled people for their special contributions in the areas of Telecom Skilling, Telecom Services, Telecom Manufacturing, Telecom Applications in deploying telecom dependent sectoral solutions for different fields such as agriculture, commerce, health, education etc.

