IIT Delhi’s New Director Professor Rangan Banerjee Takes Charge

Prof Banerjee was previously serving as the Forbes Marshall Chair Professor at the department of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay.

Updated: Feb 15, 2022 7:01 pm IST

Professor Banerjee succeeded Professor V Ramgopal Rao who served as the institute director for six years
Image credit: twitter.com/iitdelhi
New Delhi:

The new Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Professor Rangan Banerjee assumed office today, February 15. He succeeded Professor V Ramgopal Rao who served as the institute director for six years.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Prof Banerjee was previously serving as the Forbes Marshall Chair Professor at the department of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay.

He is also on the editorial board of International Journal of Sustainable Energy, International Journal of Sustainable Engineering, International Journal of Thermodynamics, Solar Energy Advances, Global Transitions (Energy Transitions).

He has been involved in setting up a Megawatt Scale Solar Thermal Power Testing, Simulation Research Facility sponsored by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and is the faculty advisor of Team Shunya - India’s first student team in the Solar Decathlon 2014 Europe finals that involves designing and constructing a fully functional Solar house.

“IIT Delhi is one of the leading higher education institutions in the country known for the quality of its research and academics. I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the IIT Delhi team in its journey of excellence and societal impact,” Prof Banerjee said after assuming charge on February 15th, 2022.

Prof Rao yesterday shared on social media that he will be handing over charge to Prof Banerjee tomorrow.

BotLab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi incubated startup best known for their drone show at the Republic Day Beating Retreat ceremony, paid tribute to the outgoing director in his last evening at the campus.

“After 6 years as Director, IIT Delhi, I am handing over charge tomorrow to Prof. Rangan Banerjee. Today, @BotLabDynamics (#startup @iitdelhi which performed at the #Republic Day Beating Retreat ceremony) putup a surprise show on IIT Delhi playground. Touched by their gesture,” Prof Rao tweeted Monday evening.

