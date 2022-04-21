IIT Delhi’s 8th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On April 23

IIT Delhi Scitech spins lecture on April 23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise its 8th SciTech Spins Lecture for the school students on April 23. As part of the SciTech Spins Lecture, IIT Delhi scientist Professor Yama Dixit from the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences will deliver the lecture titled ‘Learning from the Past - Climate and Civilization Changes’. The talk will also be live-streamed on IIT Delhi’s official YouTube channel. The SciTech Spins lecture series is an academic outreach initiative by the institute for the school students especially from Classes 9 to Class 12.

The institute gives e-certificates to all registered students nominated by their respective schools who attend the lecture. These students, an IIT Delhi statement said, will also be invited to 'Open House’. Open House is an annual intellectual fest by IIT Delhi which seeks to provides an ideal platform for school students to connect with some of the researchers in the field of science and technology.

“Schools may reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi (adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in) to nominate their students for the SciTech Spins lecture series,” it added.

“In this lecture, I will talk about how to reconstruct past climate using chemistry of natural materials like lake and ocean sediments, which store information of past rainfall and temperature variability,” said Prof Yama Dixit, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi.

“The earth is warming at an unprecedented rate, and it is unknown as to how various climate processes such as monsoon rainfall will change in response to this warming. In the past, Earth has witnessed warmer and colder periods than present. Past history of Earth’s climate can help us better understand the future changes in climate processes in projected warming,” the institute statement said.

The speaker will address questions including ‘Rainfall and elemental isotopes: How are they related? Would you believe that Thar desert in Northwest India was once a densely populated region? How can the ocean bed be used as an archive of past climate changes? How are the 'natural climate experiments' recorded in lakes and oceans? Could climate change have caused ancient civilizations to collapse? How close are we to a climate catastrophe on this warming Earth?