  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi’s 8th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On April 23

IIT Delhi’s 8th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On April 23

The talk will also be live-streamed on IIT Delhi’s official YouTube channel. The SciTech Spins lecture series is an academic outreach initiative by the institute for the school students especially from Classes 9 to Class 12.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 21, 2022 4:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'
Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15
QS World University Rankings By Subject 2022: Five IIT Delhi Programmes Feature In Top 100
IIT Delhi Partners With Delhi Jal Board To Address Water Security Issues
IIT Delhi Ties Up With Log9 Materials For Research And Development On Battery, Energy Storage Solutions
IIT Delhi, DIAL Sign Agreement To Improve Operational Efficiency At Delhi Airport
IIT Delhi’s 8th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On April 23
IIT Delhi Scitech spins lecture on April 23
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise its 8th SciTech Spins Lecture for the school students on April 23. As part of the SciTech Spins Lecture, IIT Delhi scientist Professor Yama Dixit from the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences will deliver the lecture titled ‘Learning from the Past - Climate and Civilization Changes’. The talk will also be live-streamed on IIT Delhi’s official YouTube channel. The SciTech Spins lecture series is an academic outreach initiative by the institute for the school students especially from Classes 9 to Class 12.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The institute gives e-certificates to all registered students nominated by their respective schools who attend the lecture. These students, an IIT Delhi statement said, will also be invited to 'Open House’. Open House is an annual intellectual fest by IIT Delhi which seeks to provides an ideal platform for school students to connect with some of the researchers in the field of science and technology.

“Schools may reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi (adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in) to nominate their students for the SciTech Spins lecture series,” it added.

“In this lecture, I will talk about how to reconstruct past climate using chemistry of natural materials like lake and ocean sediments, which store information of past rainfall and temperature variability,” said Prof Yama Dixit, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi.

“The earth is warming at an unprecedented rate, and it is unknown as to how various climate processes such as monsoon rainfall will change in response to this warming. In the past, Earth has witnessed warmer and colder periods than present. Past history of Earth’s climate can help us better understand the future changes in climate processes in projected warming,” the institute statement said.

The speaker will address questions including ‘Rainfall and elemental isotopes: How are they related? Would you believe that Thar desert in Northwest India was once a densely populated region? How can the ocean bed be used as an archive of past climate changes? How are the 'natural climate experiments' recorded in lakes and oceans? Could climate change have caused ancient civilizations to collapse? How close are we to a climate catastrophe on this warming Earth?

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Can CBSE Cancel 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases? Rules, Alternative Assessment Schemes
Can CBSE Cancel 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases? Rules, Alternative Assessment Schemes
GUJCET 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Official Websites To Check
GUJCET 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Official Websites To Check
MHT CET 2022 Date Postponed To August, Confirms Minister Uday Samant
MHT CET 2022 Date Postponed To August, Confirms Minister Uday Samant
NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Application Process, Exam Pattern, Tie-Breaking Rules
NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Application Process, Exam Pattern, Tie-Breaking Rules
MP Board Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage
MP Board Result 2022 Expected Soon; Check Last Five Year’s Pass Percentage
.......................... Advertisement ..........................