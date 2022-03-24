IIT Delhi’s 7th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On March 26

The upcoming session of SciTech, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s lecture series for school students will be held on March 26. IIT Delhi’s Kusuma School of Biological Sciences Professor will be delivering the lecture. Professor Manidipa Banerjee will host the Lecture titled ‘Virus versus host: Warfare at nanoscale’ for high schoolers. During the lecture, students will be able to gather some knowledge on ‘what do viruses look like? How do they infect human cells in spite of our immune systems? How do vaccines protect against viral infections? How are new strains of viruses generated? And why can’t drugs against viruses be developed quickly?’ The event will be streaming live on the IIT Delhi’s official YouTube channel.

Students who study in classes 9 to 12, will be beneficial through the SciTech Spins lecture series is an academic outreach initiative by IIT Delhi. To nominate the students for the SciTech Spins lecture series, schools can reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, IIT Delhi (adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in). The Institute gives e-certificates to all registered students nominated by their respective schools who attend the lecture.

“As we live through the 3rd year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to reflect on the structure and functions of viruses, which make them such lethal nanomachines capable of halting all human activities and causing major damage. During the SciTech Spins lecture for the school students, I will discuss the salient points in virus-host interaction at the molecular or nano-level,” Professor Ms Banerjee says.

Also, students who participated in the lecture will be invited to 'Open House', an annual intellectual fest organised by IIT Delhi. This event provides an ideal platform for school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the field of science and technology.

IIT Delhi’s 6th SciTech Spins Lecture was held on February 12. It focused on the topic ‘From Light Waves to Images: Advancing Science with Pictures’.