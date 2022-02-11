IIT Delhi’s 6th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students Tomorrow

Students can watch the lecture live on IIT Delhi’s YouTube channel

The next session of SciTech, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s lecture series for school students will be held tomorrow, February 12. This time, students will find answers to questions like ‘How does mobile phone camera work? How are we able to form mental pictures about everything from viruses to internal organs of humans?’ in the lecture titled ‘From Light Waves to Images: Advancing Science with Pictures’.

Professor Kedar Khare from Optics and Photonics Centre at IIT Delhi will deliver the lecture.

“For most humans, any object or phenomenon is best understood if we can take a picture of it. Developments in device fabrication capabilities and availability of cheap computational power have played an important role in evolving how we image objects all the way from sub-nano to astronomical length scales in order to extract meaningful information about nature,” IIT Delhi said.

“In parallel, ‘how to image something better?’ has itself become an important research question. Building of advanced imaging systems requires convergence of ideas from Physics, Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Algorithms; and their applications span diverse areas with very high technical, economic and societal impact. During the talk, I will present introductory discussion on imaging research along with some work done in my laboratory on novel imaging concepts and devices,” Prof Khare said.

Students can watch the lecture live on IIT Delhi’s YouTube channel.

The SciTech Spins lecture series is an academic outreach initiative of IIT Delhi for school students, especially for classes 9 to 12.

Students nominated by schools who attend the lecture will get e-certificates.

“These students will also be invited to 'Open House', an annual intellectual fest organised by IIT Delhi, which provides an ideal platform to school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the field of science and technology,” IIT Delhi said.

Schools can reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi at adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in to nominate their students for the SciTech Spins lecture series.