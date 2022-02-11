  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi’s 6th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students Tomorrow

IIT Delhi’s 6th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students Tomorrow

The next session of SciTech, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s lecture series for school students will be held tomorrow, February 12.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 7:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi Launches Interactive IIT-PAL Website To Help High School Students Prepare For Competitive Exams
IIT Delhi Researchers Develop High Efficiency, Shadow-Less, Portable Solar PV Towers For Power Generation
IIT Delhi Gets Rs 10 Crore From Alumnus To Establish Scholarships, Chairs
IIT Delhi Startup Drone Performance Stole The Show At Beating Retreat Ceremony: Dharmendra Pradhan
IIT Delhi’s 5th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On January 29
IIT Delhi Start-Up Develops Durable, Advanced Fabric For National Flags
IIT Delhi’s 6th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students Tomorrow
Students can watch the lecture live on IIT Delhi’s YouTube channel
New Delhi:

The next session of SciTech, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s lecture series for school students will be held tomorrow, February 12. This time, students will find answers to questions like ‘How does mobile phone camera work? How are we able to form mental pictures about everything from viruses to internal organs of humans?’ in the lecture titled ‘From Light Waves to Images: Advancing Science with Pictures’.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Professor Kedar Khare from Optics and Photonics Centre at IIT Delhi will deliver the lecture.

“For most humans, any object or phenomenon is best understood if we can take a picture of it. Developments in device fabrication capabilities and availability of cheap computational power have played an important role in evolving how we image objects all the way from sub-nano to astronomical length scales in order to extract meaningful information about nature,” IIT Delhi said.

“In parallel, ‘how to image something better?’ has itself become an important research question. Building of advanced imaging systems requires convergence of ideas from Physics, Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Algorithms; and their applications span diverse areas with very high technical, economic and societal impact. During the talk, I will present introductory discussion on imaging research along with some work done in my laboratory on novel imaging concepts and devices,” Prof Khare said.

Students can watch the lecture live on IIT Delhi’s YouTube channel.

The SciTech Spins lecture series is an academic outreach initiative of IIT Delhi for school students, especially for classes 9 to 12.

Students nominated by schools who attend the lecture will get e-certificates.

“These students will also be invited to 'Open House', an annual intellectual fest organised by IIT Delhi, which provides an ideal platform to school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the field of science and technology,” IIT Delhi said.

Schools can reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi at adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in to nominate their students for the SciTech Spins lecture series.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
Karnataka Government To Waive Penalty On Changing To Medical Course This Year
Karnataka Government To Waive Penalty On Changing To Medical Course This Year
Delhi University Executive Council Approves UG Curriculum Framework; 3 Dissent
Delhi University Executive Council Approves UG Curriculum Framework; 3 Dissent
GATE 2022 Remaining Exams From Tomorrow; Check Paper Analysis Of Previous Shifts
GATE 2022 Remaining Exams From Tomorrow; Check Paper Analysis Of Previous Shifts
NEET 2022 Preparation Tips By Experts To Clear Medical Entrance Test
NEET 2022 Preparation Tips By Experts To Clear Medical Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................