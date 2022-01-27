IIT Delhi’s 5th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On January 29

Image credit: PRO IIT Delhi Fifth SciTech Spins lecture will be delivered on January 29

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will host the fifth SciTech Spins lecture for school children titled "The Building Blocks of Matter: From Particles to Strings" on January 29. Institute professors Abhishek Muralidhar Iyer and Tarun Sharma from the Department of Physics will deliver talks, accompanied by laboratory demonstrations.

SciTech Spins is an academic outreach initiative by the institute for school students especially from classes 9 to 12. The lecture will also be live streamed on its official YouTube channel.

According to the professors, "In this talk, we will zoom into the peculiar but interesting world of the fundamental building blocks of nature and the laws of physics, which govern their behaviour. We will highlight the important contributions that lead to our current understanding of particle physics and end with questions that still puzzle the scientific community."

During the first part of the lecture titled ‘A Brief History of the Universe: From the Big Bang to the Present” held in December 2021, the IIT Delhi scientists had explained about the universe and its history to the students.

IIT Delhi will give e-certificates to all registered students nominated by their respective schools who attend the lecture. "Schools may may reach out to Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi (adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in) to nominate their students for the SciTech Spins lecture series," the release read.