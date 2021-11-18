IIT Delhi’s 3rd SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On November 20

SciTech Spins is an academic outreach initiative by IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will host the third SciTech Spins lecture for school children titled “Materials that Matter” on November 20. Institute professors Ashok K Ganguli of the Department of Chemistry and Rajesh Prasad of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering will deliver talks, accompanied by laboratory demonstrations.

The Institute will also live stream the lecture on its official YouTube channel.

Prof Ganguli’s talk titled “Materials in Nature and for the Future” will focus on what one can learn from nature -- fireflies, butterflies, sharks, leaves -- and design new materials for smart windows, imaging of interiors of cells, protecting surfaces from bacteria, and other modern technologies for handling extreme temperatures, an official statement said.

“Prof. Rajesh Prasad, whose talk is titled “Sinking of Ships and Falling of Aircrafts: The Science of Deformation”, with the help of some simple experiments using balloons and paper strips, will explain to the students some interesting situations like when a steel hammer hits an ice block what breaks is ice and not the hammer. But when the steel hull of Titanic hit an iceberg, why it broke into two and sank,” it added.

SciTech Spins is an academic outreach initiative by IIT Delhi for school students of classes 9 to 12. All registered students nominated by their schools who attend the lecture will receive e-certificates from IIT Delhi.

Schools can nominate their students for SciTech Spins through Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi at adoni@iitd.ac.in and acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi will also invite these students to Open House, an annual intellectual fest that provides a platform to school students to connect with leading researchers in the field of Science and Technology.

The first SciTech Spins lecture titled ‘Design Thinking - A Powerful Tool for Problem Solving’ was organised by the institute on September 11, 2021. The second lecture titled “Learning to Learn Through Modeling” was organised on October 23, 2021.