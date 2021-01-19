IIT Delhi, University of Queensland Set Up Permanent Office For PhD Programme

The UQ-IITD Academy of Research (UQIDAR) set up by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) and University of Queensland (UQ), Australia has inaugurated its new permanent office at IIT Delhi which will become a one-stop point for the students seeking admission into the PhD programmes and help the existing students.

UQIDAR has set up an aim to enroll at least 300 students in the next three years with at least 70 students in each year in its two-year-old joint PhD programme. The programme has been initiated under UQ-IITD Academy of Research (UQIDAR) to support scholars studying various disciplines. More than 65 students have already enrolled in the programme. The students studying under this programme are supervised by professors at both UQ and IIT Delhi.

While inaugurating the permanent office of the UQIDAR at IIT Delhi, Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “IIT Delhi lays great emphasis on 3 Is that is Internationalization, Interdisciplinary Research and Industry connect. Our collaboration with the University of Queensland, Australia is going great guns and has all the three elements. UQIDAR is attracting some of the top talent and many of these students are doing cutting edge research on problems of global importance”.

UQIDAR will utilise its PhD programme to research in Healthy ageing, feeding the World, Resilient Environment , Technology for Tomorrow and Transforming societies.

The PhD course will be an exchange programme in which the UQIDAR students will get an opportunity to study along with international students and gain exposure. The Indian students will spend three years at IIT Delhi and one year at the University of Queensland and the Australian students will spend three years at UQ and one year at IIT Delhi.