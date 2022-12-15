IIT Delhi, University Of Helsinki Agree For Academic Cooperation, Joint Research

IIT Delhi and University Of Helsinki have joined for academic research, particularly on climate change, air pollution

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and University of Helsinki (UH) have signed an agreement for academic cooperation and joint research. Both the institutes will exchange on a reciprocal basis, faculty and students for limited period of time for the purpose of education and research, jointly supervise students and postdocs, and cooperate in planning, constructing, and operating research infrastructures, particularly the Atmospheric Observatory located on the IIT Delhi’s Sonipat campus, an IIT Delhi statement said.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The agreement was signed by Professor Naveen Garg, Dean, International Programmes, IIT Delhi; Professor Somnath Baidya Roy, Head, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi; and Professor Sasu Tarkoma, Dean, Faculty of Science, University of Helsinki.

Building on the agreement between the Consortium of Finnish Universities in Finland and the IITs in India, the institute statement said, IIT Delhi and UH have agreed to establish a programme to collaborate in research, education, and planning, developing and testing new measurement technologies, and constructing and operating research infrastructure, particularly aiming to contribute to solving air quality and climate change challenges in India.

Under the agreement, IIT Delhi and UH have also agreed to exchange information on research and educational programs, teaching materials, and other literature relevant to their educational and research programmes.

Both the institutes have also agreed to jointly organise short-term continuing education programmes on topics of mutual interest and to invite each other's faculty to participate therein, to jointly propose and engage in research or training programmes sponsored by funding agencies; and to invite each other's faculty to participate therein.