IIT Delhi To Hold First PMRF Symposium On January 15

The PMRF symposium will be live streamed on the YouTube channel, the live streaming is scheduled to start at 9:45 am.

Education | Updated: Jan 14, 2022 5:09 pm IST

The PMRF symposium will be held on January 15
Image credit: dec2021.pmrf.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) will conduct the first Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) symposium on Saturday (January 15). Prof. K. VijayRaghavan (Principal Scientific Advisor to Govt. of India) and Prof. Manindra Agrawal (IIT Kanpur) will address the symposium.

The symposium will showcase some of the outstanding work done by the PMRF fellows. "There will be two parallel tracks of presentations from PMRF fellows along with a third poster/video session," the release mentioned. The symposium will be live streamed on the YouTube channel, the live streaming is scheduled to start at 9:45 am.

The Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) Scheme has been designed for improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country. With attractive fellowships, the scheme seeks to attract the best talent into research thereby realising the vision of development through innovation.

The institutes which can offer PMRF include all the IITs, all the IISERs, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and some of the top Central Universities/NITs that offer science and/or technology degrees.

Earlier in 2018, Union Cabinet approved the PMRF scheme under which 1000 best students with the eligibility criteria mentioned above will get direct PhD admission with fellowship ranging from Rs 70000 to 80000. In addition to this, a research grant of Rs.2.00 lakh will be provided to each of the Fellows for a period of 5 years to cover their foreign travel expenses for presenting research papers in international conferences and seminars.

For details on PMRF scheme, please visit the website- pmrf.in.

