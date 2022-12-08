  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi To Conduct 4th Edition Of Industry Day On December 10

IIT Delhi To Conduct 4th Edition Of Industry Day On December 10

Industry Day 2022 will centre on four themes- healthcare, electric vehicles, communication technologies, clean energy and environment that are woven into country's commitment to achieving its sustainable development goals

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 3:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 650 Offers Made On Day One, 50 Students Receive Offers Over Rs 1 Crore
World Pollution Prevention Day 2022: IIT Delhi Startup To Run 'DelhiBreathes' Drive To Spread Awareness
Times Higher Education Employability Ranking: IIT Delhi Only Indian Institution In Top 50
IIT Delhi's Extension Campus To Come Up On 50 Acres In Jhajjar District: Haryana Chief Minister
4 IIT Delhi Student Startups Win Rs 50 Lakh Each Under Endowment Nurture Fund Initiative
IIT Delhi, PTC India Financial Services Sign Agreement To Empower Students In Green Energy, Climate Finance
IIT Delhi To Conduct 4th Edition Of Industry Day On December 10
Industry Day 2022 will be held on December 10
Image credit: File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) will conduct the fourth edition of Industry Day 2022 on Saturday, December 10. According to IIT Delhi, the top leadership from over 15 large corporate and business houses will be present at the event. "The fourth edition of the daylong event will give an opportunity to the industry to witness how IIT Delhi is working to develop technologies that will benefit both the industry and society," IIT Delhi release read. K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Industry Day 2022 will centre on four themes- healthcare, electric vehicles, communication technologies, clean energy and environment that are woven into country's commitment to achieving its sustainable development goals. ALSO READ | IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 650 Offers Made On Day One, 50 Students Receive Offers Over Rs 1 Crore

Over 70 cutting-edge technologies developed by IIT Delhi researchers will be showcased at the Industry Day along with 150 industry-relevant concept posters created by the students of IIT Delhi. "A few examples of the cutting-edge research that will be on display include an artificial intelligence-based portable device for rapid detection of epilepsy, extremely cold climate clothing for defence personnel, a means of providing power to biomedical devices and healthcare systems, electric vehicle power converters, a hand exoskeleton for paralytics, recyclable syringes for wastewater treatment, technologies for electric vehicles, and many more," the release read.

Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, "We have a number of modes of interaction with industry. We are keen to enhance our linkages with industry and play a role in providing industry with future-ready graduates as well as a competitive edge through our research. We welcome industry to explore partnerships with us through this event."

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
JEE Main 2023 Notification Not This Week: Report
JEE Main 2023 Notification Not This Week: Report
IIT Kanpur Alumnus Contributes Rs 2 Crore To Seed Health-Tech Innovations
IIT Kanpur Alumnus Contributes Rs 2 Crore To Seed Health-Tech Innovations
AISSEE 2023 Application Form Correction Begins At Aissee.nta.nic.in
AISSEE 2023 Application Form Correction Begins At Aissee.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2022: MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, Round 2
NEET UG 2022: MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, Round 2
.......................... Advertisement ..........................