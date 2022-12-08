IIT Delhi To Conduct 4th Edition Of Industry Day On December 10

Image credit: File Photo Industry Day 2022 will be held on December 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) will conduct the fourth edition of Industry Day 2022 on Saturday, December 10. According to IIT Delhi, the top leadership from over 15 large corporate and business houses will be present at the event. "The fourth edition of the daylong event will give an opportunity to the industry to witness how IIT Delhi is working to develop technologies that will benefit both the industry and society," IIT Delhi release read. K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Industry Day 2022 will centre on four themes- healthcare, electric vehicles, communication technologies, clean energy and environment that are woven into country's commitment to achieving its sustainable development goals.

Over 70 cutting-edge technologies developed by IIT Delhi researchers will be showcased at the Industry Day along with 150 industry-relevant concept posters created by the students of IIT Delhi. "A few examples of the cutting-edge research that will be on display include an artificial intelligence-based portable device for rapid detection of epilepsy, extremely cold climate clothing for defence personnel, a means of providing power to biomedical devices and healthcare systems, electric vehicle power converters, a hand exoskeleton for paralytics, recyclable syringes for wastewater treatment, technologies for electric vehicles, and many more," the release read.

Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, "We have a number of modes of interaction with industry. We are keen to enhance our linkages with industry and play a role in providing industry with future-ready graduates as well as a competitive edge through our research. We welcome industry to explore partnerships with us through this event."